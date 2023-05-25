ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOODINDIA

Robert De Niro: ‘About My Father’ has personal element from Sebastian’s experience

Hollywood star Robert De Niro, who plays the father to comedian-actor Sebastian Maniscalco in the film ‘About My Father’, has shared that the film’s story has a personal element from Sebastian’s experience.

Talking about the film and his reel life son, Robert De Niro told IANS: “I knew Sebastian, of course. Not well, but I have worked with him a little bit; had seen a couple of his shows, and worked on the ‘Irishman’ with him. So, we had a reading and then after that, I pretty much was like ‘let’s do it – just had to find the time and when to do it’.”

He further spoke about the script, as he shared: “I liked it, and saw that the script had a personal element from Sebastian’s experience, obviously. And, after getting to know Laura Terruso a little bit, I realised her background; she was from Brooklyn, Italian-American – they both (Sebastian and Laura) knew the world (from the movie standpoint), and they are from the world. This was important as far as how this was to be done, and whatever support I need, I got it from them – they know what they are doing, and that was an important part of it.”

De Niro also spoke about the actors that he admires as he said: “The actors I admired were Brando, James Dean – he only did three movies but he was great and Montgomery Clift, I never worked with him. Brando I worked with and Matt I knew a little bit personally before we worked. He’s always great at whatever he does.”

Helmed by Laura Terruso and written by Austen Earl and Sebastian Maniscalco, the movie will be released by Lionsgate and PVRINOX Pictures in theatres on May 26, 2023.

