Oscar winners Robert De Niro, Jamie Foxx, John Leguizamo and Scott Eastwood have been cast in the upcoming action-adventure feature ‘Tin Soldier’ and the filming of the movie is all set to kick off starting next week in Greece.

As reported by Deadline, ‘Tin Soldier’ is the story of The Bokushi, played by Foxx, who is a preacher to hundreds of veterans who are drawn towards him with his promise of protection and purpose for those under him.

He amasses devout followers and builds an impenetrable fortress where he has also accumulated a whole arsenal of weapons.

After several failed attempts at infiltration, the Government recruits Nash Cavanaugh, played by Eastwood, through military operative Emmanuel Ashburn, essayed by De Niro.

Nash was once a disciple of Bokushi and has the skills as he was an ex-special forces asset. Nash agrees to use his past and inside knowledge of the charismatic dangerous leader so he can finally take revenge on the man who took away everything from him, especially the love of his life.

Brad Furman is directing this movie from a script he wrote along with Jess Fuerst. Furman and Fuerst are also on board as producers through their Road Less Traveled Productions. Keith Kjarval is producing this for Unified Pictures, Brad Feinstein for Romulus Entertainment and Steven Chasman for Current Entertainment. Blue Rider’s Walter Josten is executive producing this movie.

No details about release date have been mentioned yet.

