Robert De Niro says his 6 older kids haven’t met their baby sibling yet

Hollywood star Robert De Niro, who has become a father again at 79, is hoping to bring his entire family together soon.

While attending “A Bronx Tale” screening at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York City, the “About My Father” actor has said that his six oldest children haven’t yet met his 2-month-old daughter Gia Virginia, with girlfriend Tiffany Chen, reports ‘People’ magazine.

Asked if his kids — which include Drena, 51, and son Raphael, 46, with first wife, Diahnne Abbott, twin sons Julian and Aaron, 27, with model and actress Toukie Smith and son Elliot, 24, and daughter Helen, 11, with Grace Hightower — have met the newest addition, De Niro said: “Not yet, but they will.”

He also said that his Father’s Day is fully booked, explaining that he is “just gonna spend it with the kids and all that”.

De Niro’s “A Bronx Tale” costars Chazz Palminteri and Katharine Narducci couldn’t help but rave about seeing De Niro as a father to seven.

“Oh, I saw the baby. Beautiful baby,” Palminteri told ‘People’.

Narducci, meanwhile, said that while she hasn’t met Gia Virginia yet, De Niro is “an unbelievable father” and “a wonderful person.”

“I’ve seen him around his kids, and I know his daughter Drena, and they have a beautiful relationship,” she said. “And I think he’s a great guy, you know, a great dad, a great person – a great human being.”

