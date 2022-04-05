ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODLIFESTYLE

Robert Downey, Jr. advocates climate-smart food in upcoming book

NewsWire
0
3

Best known for playing Iron-Man and Sherlock Holmes on the big screen, Robert Downey, Jr. has now turned to advocating climate smart food choices. The Hollywood star has teamed up with bestselling author Thomas Kostigen to write ‘Cool Food: Erasing Your Carbon Footprint One Bite at a Time’.

Blackstone Publishing has acquired the rights to the book, which, its authors say, will provide a smart, accessible and game-changing roadmap to making climate-solving food choices, reports ‘Deadline’.

The deal marks the first major non-fiction book from Downey, Jr., who leaned into nutrition since early in his Marvel run as Iron-Man to prepare for the rigours of that role.

Notes ‘Deadline’: “While there has been a preoccupation in Hollywood with cutting down carbon footprints, doing it through a diet seems an innovative wrinkle.” Blackstone hasn’t set a publication date.

“Our best global food future requires no hand-wringing, fad diets, or radical shame — just a perspective shift to discovering the many solutions in plain sight,” Downey, Jr. said. “With Kostigen in the cockpit, and Blackstone’s formidable ground control, it should be an actionable adventure. Join us.”

Added Kostigen: “As the great Yogi Berra once said, ‘The future ain’t what it used to be.’ Increasingly, we are presented with forecasts of a worsening climate.”

Talking about the book, he pointed out that ‘Cool Food’ “shows how we can change that outlook for the better by making a few different choices at the grocery store, trying something new on the restaurant menu, and by keeping an eye out for foods that store more carbon in the ground rather than polluting the air.”

20220405-215537

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    MCU’s ‘Secret Invasion’: Leaked video shows Emilia Clarke being attacked, Watch!

    IANS Review: ‘Palm Springs’: Made to appeal to those who love...

    Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for Oscars slap

    Kat Dennings posts a love-up pic with Andrew WK