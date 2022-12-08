ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODHOLLYWOOD

Robert Downey Jr.’s dad admits it was an ‘idiot’ move to give his son drugs at age 6

NewsWire
0
0

Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. had a close relationship with his father, Robert Downey Sr. However he was unfortunately a bad influence on his son from his childhood.

In a new documentary titled ‘Sr.’, the Golden Globe-winning actor puts the spotlight on his filmmaker father and his father’s role in his dismal upbringing, reports aceshowbiz.com.

According to Daily Mail, Downey Jr. says: “I think we would be remiss not to discuss its effect on me,” as he refers to his father’s unorthodox approach to childcare. Embarrassed, his father mumbles back, “Boy, I would sure love to miss that discussion.”

The film includes a clip from an old interview, thought to have taken place in the 1990s, in which Downey Sr. realized he made “a terrible, stupid mistake” by introducing his son to drugs at age six.

The filmmaker, who himself was a drug addict, admits in the chat, “A lot of us thought it would be hypocritical to not have our kids participate in marijuana and stuff like that. It was an idiot move on our part to share that with our children. I’m just happy he’s here.”

When asked if he was ever worried his son, who sat next to him, might not survive, he replies, “Many times.”

When he wasn’t handing his son narcotics, Downey Sr. was taking little Robert off to watch X-rated films and even casting him, from the age of five, in his own disturbing and far from child-friendly movies. Downey Jr. remembers “growing up in a family where everyone was doing drugs.”

The ‘Iron Man’ star says in a 1988 interview that doing drugs became something he and his dad bonded over. He said at the time, “When my dad and I would do drugs together, it was like him trying to express his love for me in the only way he knew.”

In the new documentary, which he produces with his wife Susan, Downey Jr. compares his addiction to cocaine and heroin to “like (having) a shotgun in my mouth, and I’ve got my finger on the trigger, and I like the taste of the gun metal.”

Downey Sr. died in July 2021 aged 85 after a battle with Parkinson’s disease.

20221208-155601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anurag Vyas: City of dreams Mumbai made me independent

    Captain Uncool: Abdu Rozik loses it with Archana, calls her ‘stupid...

    Why Farah Khan and Anu Malik haven’t collaborated again after ‘Main...

    Weekend on ‘Bigg Boss 15’: John Abraham, Divya Khosla Kumar, ‘Antim’...