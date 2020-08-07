Robert Pattinson, Gal Gadot, The Rock to set virtual date with fans across 15 countries

Hollywood stars Robert Pattinson, Zachary Levi, John Cena, Ezra Miller, Chris Pine, Idris Elba and Darren Criss will get up, close and personal with fans through an upcoming virtual fest, which will have hosts from 15 countries including India.

The attendance of these actors at the upcoming DC FanDome on August 22 was confirmed with a special video. India apart, the global event will have hosts from Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, the US, and the UK.

The virtual event features over 300 stars, cast members, creators and crew. The line-up also includes biggies like Andy Muschietti, David F. Sandberg, Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, James Gunn, Viola Davis, James Wan, Kristen Wiig, Margot Robbie, Matt Reeves, Patrick Wilson, Grant Gustin, Patty Jenkins, Zack Snyder, Kaley Cuoco, and Val Kilmer.

The event will feature over 40 hours of programming celebrating past, present and future of DC content through panels, behind the scenes access, big reveals and exclusive announcements.

The event will share new updates about Warner Bros. films and TV shows. Some expected projects are “Aquaman”, “The Batman”, “The Flash”, “Black Adam”, “SHAZAM!”, “The Suicide Squad” and “Wonder Woman 1984”.