ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Robert Pattinson ‘Mickey 17’ by Bong Joon Ho to release in 2024

NewsWire
0
0

Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho’s next film ‘Mickey 17’, starring Robert Pattinson, is hitting theaters in March 29, 2024.

The sci-fi story is adapted from Edward Ashton’s novel, described by publisher St. Martin Press as a high-concept cerebral thriller in the vein of “The Martian” and “Dark Matter.” Pattinson will play an “expendable” — a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Nifheim a” who refuses to let his replacement clone take his place, reports ‘Variety’.

The cast also includes Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette and Mark Ruffalo.

Plot details for the movie have not been confirmed, and it’s not clear how closely Bong plans to stick to the source material. Ashton’s book was published in February 2022.

In addition to writing and directing, Bong will also produce the upcoming film through his company Offscreen. Additional producers include Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B and Dooho Choi of Kate Street Pictures. Peter Dodd will oversee on behalf of Warner Bros.

‘Mickey 7’ is Bong’s first film since ‘Parasite’, which became the highest-grossing South Korean film in history, as well as the first non-English language movie to win best picture at the Oscars.

20221206-104204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lana Del Rey: An artiste can have finger on pulse of...

    Billy Porter opens Outfest with attack on US Supreme Court, Trump

    Kim Kardashian rocks a massive orange feather boa as she leaves...

    Katy Perry: Motherhood was my first experience of ‘unconditional love’