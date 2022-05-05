WORLD

Robert Piper becomes Guterres’ special adviser on internal displacement

NewsWire
0
16

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has announced the appointment of Robert Piper of Australia as his special adviser on solutions to internal displacement.

The appointment of a special adviser on solutions to internal displacement “is a key component of the secretary-general’s Action Agenda on Internal Displacement”, according to a statement issued by the UN chief’s office.

The action agenda, developed in response to the September 2021 report of the High-Level Panel on Internal Displacement, will help mobilize collective action and advance solutions for the millions of people who today find themselves displaced within their own countries, with a focus on root causes anchored in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying.

The special adviser will “ensure robust follow-up to” the action agenda and strengthen UN leadership on solutions, through galvanizing high-level engagement at global, regional and country levels on durable solutions to internal displacement; strengthening linkages with development actors, including international financial institutions; and driving collaboration within the UN system to more effectively advance durable solutions.

The special adviser will “ensure a strong emphasis on sustainable development”, especially through the enhanced UN resident coordinator system and UN country teams across the globe, the statement said.

Piper brings to the position more than 30 years of experience in international development, humanitarian response and peacebuilding at the UN.

He is currently UN Assistant Secretary-General and head of the UN Development Coordination Office.

20220505-102402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Humanitarian aid continues during Afghanistan liquidity crisis: UN

    2 Filipino soldiers killed, 4 others wounded in clash with rebels

    Over 100 nations adopt Kunming Declaration to boost biodiversity

    S.African President tests Covid positive