Robin Sohi plays an antagonist in ‘Ajooni’

Hailing from Haryana, Robin Sohi made his debut with ‘Savdhaan India’ and then did a few TV shows like ‘Sanjeevani 2’ and ‘Naagin 6’. He also played the lead in the Punjabi TV show ‘Tere Dil Vich Rehan De’. The actor will now be seen in ‘Ajooni’. He talks about this new show, his journey in the entertainment industry and interest in doing a Punjabi film.

“I am playing a negative role in Ajooni. I am the brother of the main lead. I manipulate the lead’s family and make them my family and create chaos. It’s a cameo but a strong one,” he shares.

Looking back, Robin came to Mumbai in 2013. He is from Haryana.

“I was born in a Punjabi Sikh family. After 12th grade, I came to Mumbai and completed my graduation here in Mumbai. I did an acting course from Zee Media institute and joined a theatre group. I did my training from there for two years,” he adds.

Talking about his first TV break, he says: “I got it through a friend. It was an episode. I struggled during my initial days as I came into the industry at the age of 17 and did not know much about it or anyone in particular.”

Many feel good looks are important for an actor. However, Robin has a different opinion.

“I don’t think looks matter in films and OTT, but for TV it does at some point,” says the actor, who would have started a restaurant if his acting career didn’t take off.

About his plans of doing a Punjabi film if offered, he answered: “I would love to. Nowadays, the Punjabi industry is growing plus Punjabi is my mother tongue, so apnapan sa lagta hai while shooting. The Punjabi industry has a worldwide audience and I would like to reach out to them through my work. My family and friends will be happy too.”

