The dynamic duo of Robin Uthappa and Yusuf Pathan were seen in action for several years in the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) camp in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

A few years later, the two batters have come together once again as they get ready to play for the Dubai Capitals in the inaugural season of the ILT20 in the UAE, starting from Friday.

“It’s great to have Robin on the same side. We played for India together and then we were at Kolkata Knight Riders for several seasons. We won the T20 World Cup in 2007 as well.”

“We enjoy each other’s company. We’ll try to replicate the glory days we have seen in the past and make new memories at the DP World ILT20,” said Pathan in an official release by the franchise.

Uthappa also reiterated Pathan’s sentiment. “I have always shared a great relationship with Yusuf. It’s great to be his teammate once again. We were together at KKR for a long time and I am just happy that there is a familiar face on this new journey.”

“I have played a lot of cricket in the UAE over the years. The wickets change according to the weather in the country. This tournament is a great opportunity for the young UAE players to rub shoulders with some great cricketers and improve their games.”

Speaking ahead of the first match of the competition between Dubai Capitals and Abu Dhabi Knight Riders, Pathan said on his preparation,

“I have prepared well for this tournament. I carried out training sessions in the gym and on the ground for 70-75 days. I have a lot of experience and I’ll look to play until I have the physical fitness to play the game. One learns a lot by playing cricket and I enjoy that a lot.”

Uthappa remarked playing in the ILT20 will give him a chance to enrich himself as a cricketer. “I am confident that I will be playing a lot more cricket in the future. I want to enrich myself as a cricketer by playing in different conditions and cultures.”

“Hopefully, I will play in a lot of the other leagues that’s been taking place in different countries around the world. The DP World ILT20 gives me a chance to enrich myself as a cricketer. I am really looking forward to the tournament and I have been training pretty well.”

