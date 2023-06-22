SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Robinson warned by match referee over Khawaja send-off in Ashes opener: Reports

NewsWire
0
0

England seamer Ollie Robinson has reportedly received a warning rather than severe punishment for his aggressive send-off of Usman Khawaja during the opening Test at Edgbaston.

When Robinson dismissed Khawaja for 141 during Australia’s first innings, he gave a raucous send-off to the batter while celebrating, which involved some abusive words.

He later defended his reaction, describing it as part of “the theatre of the game.”

According to a report in the Sydney Morning Herald, sources close to the match officials claimed that the incident was considered a “borderline case”.

“It was felt to be an exaggerated celebration rather than a send-off,” the source told Syndey Morning Herald on condition of anonymity.

The report further said, match referee Andy Pycroft took no official action against Robinson and the International Cricket Council said it does not comment on t’e referee’s decisions.

However, Khawaja was unperturbed by what was apparently said to him by Robinson, claiming that he did not hear the bowler’s send-off at that moment.

The pair had a quiet exchange on the final day while Khawaja was batting, but the Australia opener said there was nothing in it.

“The other day, the crowd was so loud I had no idea. Today (Tuesday) there was nothing much in it. Just a bit of friendly banter. This game was played in pretty good spirits for most of it,” Khawaja said.

“It’s not just’about winning, it’s about how we win, which has changed a lot from past years I played cricket. I think the game was played in pre”ty good sp’rits. “There wasn’t’much in it. There’s no point in me talking about it,” he added.

20230622-120202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Australia legend Rod Marsh suffers heart attack, in hospital

    Pink Ball Test: India wins toss, opt to bat against Sri...

    IPL 2023: Ishan-Suryakumar show helps Mumbai chase down 215, beat Punjab...

    After Robinson, another England player in racism row