SCI-TECHWORLD

Roblox introduces Limiteds for creators to make, sell limited-run avatar gear

NewsWire
0
0

Gaming platform Roblox has announced ‘Limiteds’ for its user-generated content (UGC) programme so that creators can sell digital items that are only available in limited quantities.

With Limiteds, creators can specify the quantity of their creations giving them control over their scarcity. Limiteds can also be resold, according to a post on its developer forums.

In addition to what creators currently earn from creating and selling, the company said the creators will also benefit from a 10 per cent original creator payout every time the item is resold.

Moreover, the company said that to encourage a healthy marketplace where creators create high-quality items and are thoughtful about the quantity they publish, there will be an upfront payment due before Limited items are published.

“When an item is sold, the creator will get this upfront payment back in proportion to the quantity of items sold. This additional payout comes out of Roblox’s platform share of 30 per cent.”

Meanwhile, Roblox has announced that it is working to roll out tests for its two new artificial intelligence (AI) tools in the coming weeks — generative AI materials from a text prompt and generative AI code completion — to help increase ‘development velocity’.

“These off-the-shelf AI systems are not integrated with our platform and they often do not produce ‘Roblox ready’ output that requires substantial follow on work from a creator,” Daniel Sturman, chief technology officer at Roblox, said in a blogpost.

20230416-170204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    It’s my turn to say goodbye to Google: Sacked Indian employee

    HP unveils Pavilion laptops with 12th Gen processors in India

    Gaming-led global metaverse market to reach $28 bn by 2028

    Supply chain, exchange rate, higher staff, fuel costs, Ukraine add up...