Gaming platform Roblox has announced that creators will now be able to offer experiences for those aged 17 and older that feature more mature themes and storylines like in TV shows or stand-up comedy.

The company said that only those who have verified that they’re at least 17 will be able to create or consume these experiences.

“Starting today, eligible creators can begin making experiences for people 17 and over. We want those experiences to be safe and civil, high-quality, engaging, and to fully leverage the potential of aged-up content. In the coming weeks, eligible users will begin to see these new experiences,” Roblox said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

According to the company, the fastest-growing age group on Roblox is 17-to-24-year-olds, and in 2022, 38 per cent of daily active users were 17 and over.

Moreover, Roblox said that it will require people to scan a photo of their government-issued ID and submit a selfie before they can access the new category to prevent underage users from accessing 17 and older experiences.

In April, Roblox announced ‘Limiteds’ for its user-generated content (UGC) programme so that creators can sell digital items that are only available in limited quantities.

With Limiteds, creators can specify the quantity of their creations giving them control over their scarcity. Limiteds can also be resold, according to a post on its developer forums.

