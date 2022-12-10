SCI-TECHWORLD

Roblox to let users import contacts & add recommended friends

Gaming platform Roblox has introduced two new features ‘Contact Importer’ and ‘Friend Recommendations’, to make it easier for players to find and connect with friends on the platform.

Roblox has taken steps to carefully test the new features over time to ensure a safe and high-quality experience for its community, the platform said in a blogpost.

With the ‘Contact Importer’ feature, players can easily find and connect with their real-life friends by uploading contacts from their phones.

To make it more easier, this feature uses the same contact names as it is saved within users’ devices, so that they can quickly recognise their friends on the platform.

Contact Importer will begin start rolling out to players who are at least 13 years old.

Whereas, the ‘Friend Recommendations’ feature provides users a list of suggested people they might know and want to connect with on Roblox.

This feature is present on the home page and users who are at least 13 years old can easily review these suggestions and add friends directly.

In September, the gaming platform had detailed its vision to foray into the metaverse, revealing more plans towards social gaming to top 3D artists, programmers, builders and content creators.

20221210-161806

