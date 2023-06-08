INDIA

Robotic experts, Army join rescue operation to save girl stuck in MP borewll

NewsWire
0
0

More than 48 hours after a little girl fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, a team of robotic experts and the Army on Thursday joined the rescue operation.

The two-and-half-years-old girl, who was stuck at 25-30 ft depth in the 300-ft deep borewell, has slipped further down, according to Sehore district administration.

“We have lowered a robot into the borewell to collect information and we are processing the data by scanning to know about the child’s health condition,” Mahesh Arya, the robotic team in-charge told the media.

A team of the Indian Army also joined the rescue operation late on Wednesday night. However, it was yet to ascertain the condition of the child.

According to the district administration officials, oxygen was being supplied to the girl in the borewell through a pipe. With more than 46 hours gone, the task to pull the girl out of the borewell has become more difficult as she has slipped further down and got stuck at a depth of nearly 100 ft, as per the officials.

The girl, named Srishti, fell into the borewell at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and since then efforts have been on to rescue her.

As many as 12 earth-moving and other machines were also currently engaged in the rescue operation, they said. CM Chouhan and a team of officials were in touch with the district authorities to supervise the rescue operation, they said.

20230608-144803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Kerala HC posts actor Dileep’s anticipatory bail hearing to Thursday

    Annamalai lied on Indigo emergency door opening issue: TN Minister

    Mumbai NCB head Sameer Wankhede deboarded from cruise ship case probe...

    Woman with 4 kids jumps into well in MP’s Burhanpur, three...