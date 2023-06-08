More than 48 hours after a little girl fell into a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district, a team of robotic experts and the Army on Thursday joined the rescue operation.

The two-and-half-years-old girl, who was stuck at 25-30 ft depth in the 300-ft deep borewell, has slipped further down, according to Sehore district administration.

“We have lowered a robot into the borewell to collect information and we are processing the data by scanning to know about the child’s health condition,” Mahesh Arya, the robotic team in-charge told the media.

A team of the Indian Army also joined the rescue operation late on Wednesday night. However, it was yet to ascertain the condition of the child.

According to the district administration officials, oxygen was being supplied to the girl in the borewell through a pipe. With more than 46 hours gone, the task to pull the girl out of the borewell has become more difficult as she has slipped further down and got stuck at a depth of nearly 100 ft, as per the officials.

The girl, named Srishti, fell into the borewell at around 1 p.m. on Tuesday and since then efforts have been on to rescue her.

As many as 12 earth-moving and other machines were also currently engaged in the rescue operation, they said. CM Chouhan and a team of officials were in touch with the district authorities to supervise the rescue operation, they said.

20230608-144803