BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Robust demand for imports to provide upside risk to FY23 CAD projection of $105bn: Acuite Ratings

NewsWire
0
1

The trade deficit figures in the coming months is expected to moderate in the coming months due to lower commodity prices and easing pressure on global supply chains, increasing risks to exports and relatively robust demand for imports is now likely to provide an upside risk to our FY23 current account deficit projection of $105 billion, Acuite ratings said in a report.

The increasing pressure on merchandise trade deficit is a confluence of six factors such as domestic pent-up demand, slowdown in global growth, lagged impact of elevated commodity prices, temporary export restrictions imposed by the government and persistence of supply chain pressure.

India’s trade deficit in July 2022 widened to $31.02 billion from $26.18 billion in June due to inflated commodity prices.

The merchandise exports in July have moderated ro $36.3 billion from $40.1 billion in the previous month. This translated into an annualized growth of 2.1 per cent on-year, the weakest in last 17-months.

The drop in momentum in exports is driven by the intense global headwinds, continuing geo-political conflict and importantly, the sharp rise in interest rates in the developed economies that induced capital flows out of developing nations and a significant depreciation in their currencies.

The sequential decline was led by Petroleum Products, Agri & Allied Products, Gems & Jewellery, Chemicals, Machinery Items, and Textiles.

The decline in oil exports could be on account of correction in international prices as well as imposition of windfall tax by the government.

On the imports front, merchandise imports came in at $66.3 billion in July.

Electronic Items, Base Metals, Agri & Allied Products, and Gems & Jewellery were key sub-categories within imports that saw a sequential increase during the month.

While, chemicals saw a modest sequential increase, it nevertheless touched a record monthly high of $6.4 billion in July 22.

Cumulative imports for the first four months of FY23 stand at $256.4 billion, marking an expansion of 48.1 per cent compared to the corresponding period in FY22.

20220817-133806

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Excise duty cut on petrol, diesel; subsidy announced for Ujjwala gas...

    Land tax, fair value, vehicle taxes go up in Kerala, liquor...

    Debt payment to exports ratio highest in Pak, Sri Lanka

    Surging cost of construction likely to push up real estate prices