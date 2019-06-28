Robust IPR policies lead to economic growth: US envoy

Kolkata, June 28 (IANS) Highlighting the milestones in India’s recent Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) policies, the US Consul General in Kolkata on Friday vouched for robust IPR policies and stressed on the common goal of economic growth shared by both the countries.

“India has taken good steps to improve the IPR regime. India and the US have a mutual interest in strengthening intellectual property regimes in order to grow our economies,” US Consul General in Kolkata Patti Hoffman said while inaugurating the Indo-US symposium on IPR.

“We share a common goal of promoting innovation, ensuring that intellectual property (IP) is protected from misuse and developing systems that provide adequate incentives and protections for creators and innovators,” she said.

An IP system requires four pillars — creation, protection, commercialisation and enforcement — to work in tandem.

Hoffman also appreciated India’s announcement of the National Intellectual Property Rights Policy in 2016.

The policy recognises the abundance of creative and innovative energies that flow in India, and the need to tap into and channelise these energies towards a better and brighter future for all.

In the last two years, there has been an increase in the number of examiners, signing of international treaties and so on, she said.

Hoffman also praised former Home Minister Rajnath Singh’s announcement regarding the inclusion of IPR in the training of police officers. This will help in keeping tabs on IPR infringements, she said.

“Economies with a robust IP regime and favourable IP protection results in an average of 2.5 times more research and development focused personnel in their workforce,” she said.

Also, as per a report of the US Chamber of Commerce’s Global Innovation Policy Center, India improved its score in the rankings by climbing from 44th in 2018 to 36th in 2019.

“There has been an increase in the number of applications for patents last year which indicates an increase in the level of awareness,” Sanjay Bhattacharya, Deputy Controller of patents and designs, Intellectual Property Office Building Kolkata, said.

He pointed out that once an invention is published or is in the domain of public knowledge, it cannot be patented.

Another expert suggested keeping the claims in the application precise and to the point while applying for a patent.

The objective of the two-day workshop to be held in two sets on June 28-29 and July 1-2 is to discuss IPR challenges, best practices, expand innovation and entrepreneurial activities in India thereby connecting businesses of both the countries.

–IANS

