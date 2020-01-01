Roche Canada investing $500 million in new Mississauga operations hub

Roche Canada is investing $500 million over five years to establish a Global Pharma Technical Operations site to oversee its global supply chain in Mississauga. This investment is expected to create 500 jobs ― 200 by the end of 2020 and up to 300 more by the end of 2023.

The announcement was made today by Premier Doug Ford, Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health, Vic Fedeli, Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, and Ronnie Miller, President and CEO of Roche Pharmaceuticals, Canada.

“This investment is further proof that Ontario has the best environment for jobs and opportunity, and that we are leaders in the creation of life-saving medicines, treatments, and medical equipment,” said Premier Ford. “Roche’s new operation hub in Mississauga will further anchor Ontario’s position as a titan in life sciences, creating good-paying jobs in the community, and ensuring Ontario’s best and brightest minds advance the important work Roche does to transform health care here in our province and beyond.”

The Global Pharma Technical Operations site will be responsible for supporting Hoffmann-La Roche Limited’s global manufacturing and supply chain operations, including monitoring safety, quality and distribution of pharmaceutical products shipped around the world. In 2012, Roche Canada established Mississauga as a Product Development Site, overseeing clinical trials both in Canada and globally. The success of this site, along with Ontario’s highly skilled science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) workforce, world-class colleges and universities and competitive business environment, saw the province win out over 12 international locations and Roche sites to secure this new investment, while positioning the province for future opportunities, officials said.

“Ontario is home to leading-edge research institutions, we have a top tier STEM workforce, and our life science and innovation sectors are amongst the best in the world,” said Minister Fedeli. “We are proud that Roche has expressed confidence in our province and selected Ontario as the home for their new site. This will mean 500 new well-paying jobs and will further bolster Ontario’s competitiveness in the life sciences sector.”

“This significant investment in Ontario by Roche will help build and strengthen our province as a whole,” said Minister Elliott. “Today’s announcement is good news for Ontarians as we work towards economic recovery and demonstrates opportunities to work together and find innovative ways to strengthen our health care system.”

“Ontario was selected for this investment based on a strong competitive business environment, exceptional talent pool, and a government committed to fostering growth in the sector,” said Ronnie Miller. “We applaud the hard work done by the Government of Ontario and the Premier’s Office to foster a business environment that can compete internationally to attract investment opportunities, and Roche’s commitment to add up to 500 specialized positions is a direct result of these positive changes.”

Roche is the world’s largest biotech company and a world leader in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Founded in 1931, Roche Canada employs more than 1,800 people across the country through its Pharmaceuticals division in Mississauga, Ontario, and Diagnostics as well as Diabetes Care divisions in Laval, Quebec.

The human health life sciences sector plays a critical role in the province’s economy, providing 66,000 skilled, high-paying jobs and generating more than $53.2 billion annually in revenue.

Ontario has approximately 1,900 life sciences firms ― 44 per cent of Canada’s total. Each year, about 50,000 students graduate from STEM programs from Ontario’s colleges and universities. The province is working towards the goal of graduating over 70,000 students a year from STEM programs by 2025.