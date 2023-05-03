ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOODTOP NEWS

Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, George Michael inducted into Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

NewsWire
0
7

Willie Nelson just got an only slightly late 90th birthday present: an impending induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, reports ‘Variety’.

The country music legend was one of seven artistes announced on Wednesday morning as having been voted into the Hall, along with Kate Bush, Rage Against the Machine, Missy Elliott, Sheryl Crow, George Michael and the Spinners, ‘Variety’ adds.

There are six more inductees beyond that list, with the distinction of being selected by a Hall of Fame committee to join the seven performers who were voted in via general balloting.

These are singer Chaka Khan, instrumentalist-producer Al Kooper and lyricist Bernie Taupin, all in the ‘musical excellence’ category; pioneering rock guitarist Link Wray and hip-hop originator DJ Kool Herc in the ‘musical influence’ division; and ‘Soul Train’ TV host Don Cornelius as recipient of the annual Ahmet Ertegun Award, ‘Variety’ adds.

These 13 honorees will be celebrated in an induction ceremony and concert to take place on November 3 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City.

For anyone keeping score of the artistes who don’t make it in, adds ‘Variety’, the seven nominees on the general ballot who missed the cut with voters this go-round (surely the Hall would prefer no one call them ‘snubs’) are A Tribe Called Quest, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, Soundgarden, the White Stripes, and Warren Zevon.

20230503-190604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pawan Kalyan’s classic title considered by Akhil Akkineni

    Amit Sadh: ‘Breathe’ has become a huge part of my life

    Asees Kaur all set to ‘lighten-up’ the mood with her romantic...

    Samantha wraps up dubbing for ‘Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal’; pens cute...