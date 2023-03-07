ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Rocket Boys 2’ trailer tracks operation Smiling Buddha, launch of Indian satellites

The trailer of the second season of the hit streaming series ‘Rocket Boys’ was unveiled recently and it tells the story of independent India’s formative years. It shows the country grappling with the loss of its first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and the rising geopolitical tensions.

As the country sails through the turbulence with belligerent political hostility, changing hands of power within the country and international agencies keeping close watch on the country’s ambition, the lead character of India’s nuclear energy and space pioneers Dr. Homi J. Bhabha (played by Jim Sarbh), Dr. Vikram Sarabhai (played by Ishwak Singh), and Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam cross paths to help the nation with their discoveries.

It also shows India’s proximity to making the nuclear bomb and the operation Smiling Buddha, which was India’s first successful nuclear bomb test conducted on May 18, 1974 with Vikram Sarabhai opening a new stream of scientific development in the country with the launch of satellites in space.

The show features an ensemble star cast such as Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Arjun Radhakrishnan, Regina Cassandra, Rajit Kapur, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Namit Das and Saba Azad in pivotal roles.

Created by Nikkhil Advani, Roy Kapur Films & Emmay Entertainment, the show has been produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and written and directed by Abhay Pannu. The series is set to drop on Sony LIV on March 16.

