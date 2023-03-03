ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Rocket Boys’ Season 2 was shot alongside the Season 1, reveals Ishwak Singh

Actor Ishwak Singh has shared that most part of ‘Rocket Boys’ Season 2 was shot during the shoot of Season 1 to ensure the flow of characters remained the same.

He reveals that the script was written beautifully and the plan was laid out in a way to allow the shoot of season 2 to continue while the shoot of season 1 was on.

Ishwak said: “Abhay Pannu laid out the master plan for both seasons beforehand. It’s an interwoven and layered story whilst showing personal and professional growth of characters remains rooted in the ethos of storytelling.”

“It helped to shoot a huge part of season 2 with the 1, however, because the prep before the shoot was so thorough that I never experienced any disjunction when we went back to the set after almost a year to complete Season. And most importantly, it was all also a result of a strong bond between the actors and the director.”

‘Rocket Boys’ is an Indian Hindi-language biographical series based on the lives of Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai. The series stars Jim Sarbh and Ishwak Singh along with Regina Cassandra.

