WORLD

Rocket fired from Gaza hits southern Israel amid heightened tension

NewsWire
0
0

A rocket fired from the Gaza Strip hit an open area landed in southern Israel, according to the Israeli military.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and claim of responsibility for the attack, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Israeli media reports.

The rocket attack comes at a time of heightened tensions between Israelis and Palestinians, with over 80 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces and 14 Israelis died in Palestinian militants’ attacks since the beginning of this year.

Earlier this week, four Palestinians, including a teenager, were killed in an Israeli military raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, according to Palestinian health officials. After the raid, the Palestinian Islamic Jihad vowed revenge.

Tensions are expected to escalate in the coming days when the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and the Jewish weeklong holiday of Passover overlap in April.

20230319-040802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Iran condemns Israeli killing of Palestinians in Nablus

    All England Open: Sindhu suffers first-round exit; Gayatri-Treesa pair advances to...

    Israel greenlights controversial judicial reform despite oppn

    Police raises ‘highest’ alert after 5 killed in Tel Aviv shooting