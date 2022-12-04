WORLD

Rocket fired from Gaza into Israel: Military

A rocket has been fired from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory, causing no injuries, Israeli military and media reported.

Sirens were sounding in the south of the country on Saturday but the air defence system’s alarm was not triggered, Xinhuas news agency reported, citing a statement by the Israeli military.

Israeli media reported there were no injuries in the rocket attack, which was the first such attack from Gaza in about a month.

No Palestinian militants claimed the rocket fire immediately.

Earlier this week, Israeli military forces killed two prominent members of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in the West Bank city of Jenin, after which, the PIJ vowed to avenge.

In August, dozens of Palestinians were killed in a three-day exchange of fires between the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and the Israeli military.

