Rocket launched from Gaza toward southern Israel

A handmade rocket was launched from the Gaza Strip towards southern Israel, according to Palestinian and Israeli security sources.

The Palestinian sources told Xinhua news agency that the rocket, which was fired on Saturday from northern Gaza, caused an explosion in the border areas.

Meanwhile, Avichai Adraee, spokesman of the Israeli army, said in a statement that “Palestinian militants launched a handmade rocket from the Gaza Strip toward an Israeli territory”.

No injuries were reported, according to Adraee.

No Palestinian faction claimed responsibility for launching the rocket.

In retaliation on Sunday morning, the Israeli army struck several Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, the army said.

Rocket sirens sounded in the southern Israeli city of Ashkelon on Saturday night, and locals reported hearing explosions.

Police said a building in Ashkelon was damaged but there were no injuries or casualties.

Last week, two rockets launched from Gaza fell in open areas in Ashdod and the central city of Rishon Letzion Israel after the Iron Dome missile defence system failed to intercept them, the Haaretz newspaper said in a report.

The latest developments come after Israeli Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu on November 16 warned that his country will launch a heavy attack on the Gaza Strip if rocket fire from the besieged enclave continued.

