R. Madhavan starrer, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is taking Indian cinema to the global stage this year. The movie, which chronicles the life and achievements of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientist Nambi Narayanan will be showcased on the best international stage this year – the Cannes Film Festival.

The movie also marks the directorial debut of actor R. Madhavan who is also playing the lead role in the biopic.

The movie will have its world premiere during the 75th Cannes Film Festival and it has received its Palais des Festival premiere at a prime slot of 9 PM on Thursday May 19, 2022. This premiere is part of the celebration of India, which is the official country of honour at the Cannes Film Market for 2022. This is an inaugural tradition that will continue in future editions of the festival starting this year.

The launch of this new festival tradition during the 75th year is a significant one it coincides with the fact that this year India too celebrates 75 years of Independence.

India’s Ministry of Culture was the one that specifically selected ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ for its Red Carpet Premiere for the Cannes Festival

Actor and director R. Madhavan essays the role of Nambi Narayanan, scientist and aerospace engineer at ISRO. Madhavan has also written and produced this film.

Speaking about the honour of receiving a World Premiere at Cannes Film Festival, R. Madhavan said, “I’m in a daze! I just started by wanting to tell the story of Nambi Narayanan and I’m unable to believe all that’s happening. With God’s grace, we’ve waited long and I’m grateful and thrilled to watch all good things happening for the film. As a debut director, my nervousness is making it difficult for me to breathe & all I hope is to make India proud!”

The movie captures the struggle, perseverance and triumph of the ISRO scientist and it has been shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil as well as English. The theatrical release of the movie in cinemas worldwide is scheduled for July 1, 2022 and it will be released in multiple languages including Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu.

The movie has been made on a massive scale and has been shot in multiple locations across India, Canada, France, Serbia and Georgia. The movie has an international ensemble cast of actors like Ron Donachie, Phyllis Logan and Vincent Riotta with special cameo appearances by South superstar Suriya and Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan.