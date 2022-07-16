Palestinian militants fired four rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory early Saturday. There were no casualties or damage as a result of the attacks.

Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) responded with an airstrike against targets in Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

According to a statement released by the Israeli military, it’s retaliatory airstrikes targeted “Hamas weapons manufacturing sites.”

The exchange of fire came hours after US President Joe Biden visited Israel and the Palestinian territories.

