The makers of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ have unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on Tuesday morning giving a glimpse into the world of love and romance in Karan Johar style.

The over three minutes trailer features Ranveer, Alia, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

Going by the trailer, Ranveer plays a Punjabi and Alia, a Bengali. The two seem to be very much in love but feel it’s the family who wouldn’t agree for their marriage.

In the trailer, Ranveer’s character Rocky and Alia’s Rani decide to switch families to understand each other’s lifestyle and upbringing. However, it seems that their mothers won’t agree to their relationship.

There is a dollop of laughter too. In one scene Alia is seen looking at Ranveer’s well-chiselled body and Ranveer asks her if she is checking him out. To which Alia is heard saying: I didn’t mean to objectify you.

Ranveer in his adorable way replies that he holds no objection in her looking at her as he made his body with hard work and no steroids. The hair-raising moment in the trailer is the soundtrack of “Ayi Giri Nandini”, which seems to be played during a Durga Puja scene in the film.

The trailer ends with the two parting ways. Ranveer is heard saying: “Hum kitni bhi koshish karle humaare beech ke fark khatam nahi hongay.” To which, Alia replies: “Farq toh khatam nahi hongay lekin yeh rishta khatam ho chuka hai Rocky.”While an emotional Dharmendra says: “Ghar nahi toda karte.”

