INDIA

‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ trailer is all about love, family, drama and laughter

NewsWire
0
1

The makers of ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’ have unveiled the trailer of the upcoming film featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on Tuesday morning giving a glimpse into the world of love and romance in Karan Johar style.

The over three minutes trailer features Ranveer, Alia, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra.

Going by the trailer, Ranveer plays a Punjabi and Alia, a Bengali. The two seem to be very much in love but feel it’s the family who wouldn’t agree for their marriage.

In the trailer, Ranveer’s character Rocky and Alia’s Rani decide to switch families to understand each other’s lifestyle and upbringing. However, it seems that their mothers won’t agree to their relationship.

There is a dollop of laughter too. In one scene Alia is seen looking at Ranveer’s well-chiselled body and Ranveer asks her if she is checking him out. To which Alia is heard saying: I didn’t mean to objectify you.

Ranveer in his adorable way replies that he holds no objection in her looking at her as he made his body with hard work and no steroids. The hair-raising moment in the trailer is the soundtrack of “Ayi Giri Nandini”, which seems to be played during a Durga Puja scene in the film.

The trailer ends with the two parting ways. Ranveer is heard saying: “Hum kitni bhi koshish karle humaare beech ke fark khatam nahi hongay.” To which, Alia replies: “Farq toh khatam nahi hongay lekin yeh rishta khatam ho chuka hai Rocky.”While an emotional Dharmendra says: “Ghar nahi toda karte.”

2023070433661

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AIADMK to contest K’taka assembly polls, fields D. Anbarasan from Pulikeshi...

    Security forces deployed outside CBI HQ before Sisodia’s court appearance

    Ahead of G20 meet, J&K Police issue advisory against suspicious ISD...

    Cong takes indirect jibe at PM over BJP leaders praising Godse