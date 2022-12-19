ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Rocky Bhai’ Yash to announce his new venture on b’day – January 8

NewsWire
0
0

Kannada superstar Yash of ‘KGF’ fame is going to announce his new venture on his birthday celebrated on January 8, sources close to him confirmed.

The fans across the country are eagerly waiting for the news from the superstar. Yash, though, has remained tight-lipped about his new movie.

When asked about it at his last media interaction, Yash had maintained that he won’t hurry things up. “I will explain all by myself,” Yash had said.

On January 8, Yash will make the big announcement to his fans about his new movie, which is going to be sensational, said sources close to him.

“This time Yash’s experimentation would make international news and be a big turning point for Indian cinema. Yash is all set to take Indian cinema to international level,” sources explained.

He is confident of delivering a superhit movie at the international level, like just how he did it with ‘KGF Chapter-1’ and ‘KGF Chapter-2’, elevating the Kannada film industry to the national level.

Yash will also announce the launch of his production house in the name of his daughter Ayra. Yash had released the video with Hollywood stunt director J.J. Perry and his team practised shooting, giving hints about his new venture.

20221219-193403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Abhishek on dad Amitabh Bachchan: He is good company to have

    Annu Kapoor’s personal belongings, cash stolen in France

    Vikrant Koul on playing a caring husband who cheats in ‘Hai...

    I want every Indian to hate my character: Pallavi Joshi on...