Hitting out at Mamata Banerjee over the arrest of vlogger Roddur Roy, the BJP on Friday said that the order to arrest him was a brazen misuse of power.

West Bengal BJP co-incharge Amit Malviya said it was West Bengal Chief Minister Banerjee Banerjee, who uses crass language against her opponents.

“Mamata Banerjee is an uncouth politician, who uses crass language against her opponents. We saw the low level of discourse she stooped to during Assembly elections. For her to order arrest of vlogger Roddur Roy for giving her a taste of her own medicine is brazen misuse of power,” Malviya tweeted.

A special team of Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested popular Bengali vlogger and YouTuber Roy for using abusive language on social media targeting Chief Minister Banerjee over the sudden demise of popular playback singer KK, who passed away after performing at a concert in Kolkata on May 31.

A joint team of the Kolkata Police’s cyber cell and anti-rowdy squad traced Roy’s mobile tower location to Goa from where he was arrested.

Soon after KK’s death, Roy released a video on social media in which he used abusive and unprintable language targeting Chief Minister Banerjee, state minister Partha Chatterjee and Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim. After the video went viral, cases were filed against Roy at three different police stations.

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Santanu Sen had personally approached Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Kumar Goyal and urged him to take action in the matter.

