Forward Jonathan Rodriguez has been drafted into Uruguay’s squad for friendlies against Japan and South Korea, the South American country’s football association said.

The 29-year-old replaces Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez, who will remain in England for treatment of an injured ankle, a Xinhua report said on Saturday.

Rodriguez has scored three goals and provided two assists in 11 games for Club America in Mexico’s Liga MX this season.

The Celeste will face Japan in Tokyo on March 24 and South Korea in Seoul four days later.

Uruguay will also be without veteran strikers Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani for the friendlies as interim manager Marcelo Broli tests youth ahead of South American qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which are due to begin in September.

20230318-134003