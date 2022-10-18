SPORTSCRICKETINDIA

Roger Binny becomes new BCCI president, replaces Sourav Ganguly

NewsWire
0
0

The former India all-rounder Roger Binny on Tuesday was elected as the new president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) during its 91st Annual General Meeting, here.

Binny, a member of the 1983 World Cup-winning team, replaced former India skipper Sourav Ganguly in the post.

The 67-year-old Binny has a lot of experience in cricket administration. He has served in different positions at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) over the years and has been its president since 2019. Prior to that, he also was part of the KSCA administrations led by Patel and Anil Kumble (2010-12).

Along with Binny, there are two first-timers in the new administration — Ashish Shelar and Devajit Saikia. The Maharashtra BJP leader Ashish Shelar who served as Mumbai Cricket Association president between 2017 and 2019, has become the treasurer while Saikia is the new joint secretary.

Meanwhile, Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, was elected as the BCCI Secretary for a second consecutive term. The Congress leader Rajiv Shukla was also re-elected as the board’s vice-president.

According to a press release by the board, the members of the General Body appreciated the efforts of the outgoing office bearers.

“The members of the General Body appreciated the efforts of the outgoing office bearers, IPL Governing Council Chairman and members, and Councillors for the work undertaken in their term,” the BCCI said.

Another key appointment was of Sports Minister Anurag Thakur’s younger brother Arun Singh Dhumal, who took over as the new IPL chairman. Also joining the governing council is Avishek Dalmiya, son of former BCCI and ICC bigwig Jagmohan Dalimya.

20221018-142404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ponting, Hayden slam Cricket Australia for its handling of Langer saga

    SA vs Ind: Big thank you BCCI, Jay Shah, Ganguly and...

    IPL 2021: Hesson named RCB head coach as Katich steps down

    Ponting blames poor batting in powerplay, changed conditions for defeat