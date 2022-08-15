To mark the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day, former India all-rounder Roger Binny hoisted the national flag at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadiyar Ground in Mysuru on Monday.

Binny, who also serves as the President of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), is currently busy overseeing the hosting of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20.

Binny was also part of the Indian team that won the ODI World Cup in 1983 and is well known to have been an integral part of the national side, having played 27 Tests and 72 ODIs.

Also present alongside Binny were KSCA Treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya and the captains of the six teams of the Maharaja Trophy, Manish Pandey of Gulbarga Mystics, Mayank Agarwal of Bengaluru Blasters, Karun Nair of Mysuru Warriors, K Gowtham of Shivamogga Strikers, Samarth R of Mangalore United and Navneet Sisodia of Hubli Tigers (though Abhimanyu Mithun is regular skipper).

On India’s 75th Independence Day, Mangalore United will take on Bengaluru Blasters in the afternoon match while the Gulbarga Mystics would be taking on Hubli Tigers in the evening match, to be held in Mysuru.

Mangalore are leading the points table with eight points from five matches, followed by Bengaluru, Mysore and Gulbarga on six points, while Hubli are on four points and Gulbarga on bottom of the table with two points.

