Roger Binny features in BCCI electoral rolls; sparks buzz of getting a role in BCCI: Report

Roger Binny, currently serving as president of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), has been named in the BCCI draft electoral rolls ahead of the elections in India’s cricket governing body.

A report in Sportstar says Binny, the former India all-rounder and member of 1983 World Cup-winning squad, may land a role in the BCCI after he was named to represent Karnataka in the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on October 18 in Mumbai, the very same day when the elections result will also come out.

“Earlier, KSCA’s Santosh Menon would represent the KSCA in the BCCI AGM. But Binny will represent Karnataka unit this time, while Sourav Ganguly will represent the Cricket Association of Bengal,” said the report.

The report added that with questions over Ganguly’s future as BCCI president, buzz has been there of Binny, also a former senior men’s selector, getting an important role. “It is too early to predict anything. The nominations will be filed next week, only then things could be clear,” a BCCI source was quoted as saying in the report.

Current BCCI secretary Jay Shah is set to represent Gujarat Cricket Association and treasurer Arun Dhumal is nominated by the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association to represent the state body in the AGM.

Anirudh Chaudhary, a former BCCI treasurer, will represent Haryana while current BCCI vice-president Rajiv Shukla will represent the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association. Ex-ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar’s son Adwait Manohar will represent Vidarbha Cricket Association while Ashish Shelar has been nominated as the Mumbai Cricket Association representative.

