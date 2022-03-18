SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Roger Federer announces financial help for Ukrainian children

By NewsWire
The Swiss tennis great Roger Federer has said he is ‘horrified’ and ‘heartbroken’ by the war in Ukraine, offering financial help for Ukrainian children.

Federer wrote on social media on Friday that his foundation will donate $500,000 “to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children.”

“My family and I are horrified seeing pictures from Ukraine and heartbroken for the innocent people who have been so terribly affected,” Federer wrote on Twitter.

“We stand for peace. We will provide assistance to children from Ukraine who need care, about six million Ukrainian children are currently out of school. We know it’s a very critical time to provide access to education and would like to support them to deal with this extremely traumatic experience.”

“Through the Roger Federer Foundation, we will be supporting ‘War Child Holland’ with a donation of $500,000 to establish access to continued schooling for Ukrainian children,” he said.

Countries across Europe have provided shelter to people from Ukraine, and Federer — the winner of 20 Grand Slam titles — is keen to ensure children are not left behind.

The Swiss tennis great set up a foundation in 2003 to help provide opportunities for children to have a good education.

