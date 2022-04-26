SPORTSTENNISWORLD

Roger Federer signs up to play Swiss Indoors in October

NewsWire
0
0

The 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer will play in his hometown of Basel, Switzerland, later this year after signing up for the Swiss Indoors tournament, organisers said in a statement on Tuesday.

The 40-year-old has been out of action since making the quarter-finals of Wimbledon last year and is currently recovering from knee surgery.

A statement on the Swiss Indoors website read, “Roger Federer has officially entered the tournament and will appear on the entry list with the protected ATP ranking No. 9 and will play his opening match on Tuesday, October 25, 2022.”

“After getting through the first round, the next match will be on Thursday, October 27, 2022. The worldwide interest in the return of the hometown hero and 20-time Grand Slam Champion to the ATP Tour is expected to be tremendous,” it added.

Federer’s coach Severin Luthi said earlier this year that he can’t imagine the Swiss tennis great returning in time for Wimbledon, but the 40-year-old is signed up for the Laver Cup in September. He has now also been confirmed for his first ATP event of the year in his hometown of Basel.

The tournament will be played for the first time since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic and starts on October 24. Federer is a 10-time champion in Basel and won the last of his 103 titles there in 2019.

20220426-194102

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Yuvraj’s foundation sets up 120 beds in Telangana hospital

    Asian Cup 2023 qualifiers: India-Bangladesh 0-0 at half-time

    Virat Kohli to miss South Africa ODI series: Report

    Khelo India Scheme has taken the financial pressure off athletes, says...