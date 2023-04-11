Rogers Communications Inc. today announced a plan to bring full 5G connectivity services to Toronto’s entire subway system, including access to 911 for all riders.

Rogers says it has entered into an agreement to acquire BAI Communications’ Canadian operations (BAI Canada), which held the exclusive rights to build the Toronto Transit Commission’s wireless network since 2012. With this acquisition, Rogers will now be able to undertake the investments required to build a comprehensive and reliable 5G network to the entire TTC subway system.

Today, TTC users with any mobile provider can call 911 only where the cellular network exists – on station platforms, concourses, and approximately 25% of the tunnels. Rogers will work to quickly address gaps in the busiest and most critical sections of the subway system, according to a company statement.

“We know safety is top of mind for Torontonians. Residents and visitors expect wireless connectivity when they’re travelling on the TTC’s subway system,” said Ron McKenzie, Rogers’ Chief Technology and Information Officer. “The agreement to acquire BAI Canada is a significant first step in modernizing and expanding the existing network to deliver enhanced 5G wireless service to millions of transit riders throughout the entire subway system in Canada’s largest city. As the country’s biggest investor in 5G with Canada’s largest 5G network, Rogers is proud to be making these investments to deliver world-class connectivity for Torontonians.”

The 5G network build is expected to take approximately two years to complete because of the limited overnight construction windows available to complete network installations so the subway remains operational for riders, the statement reads. Together with the TTC, Rogers will work on a phased deployment plan, including network design, architecture and rollout logistics, for both network improvements and expansion in the stations, concourses and in all of the subway tunnels.

The completed 5G network will deliver seamless wireless coverage with mobile voice and data services in all 75 stations and almost 80 kilometres of Toronto’s subway system.

Rogers expects its acquisition of BAI Canada to close in the next two weeks. Completion of the acquisition of BAI Canada is subject to closing conditions.