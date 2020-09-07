Rogers causes Kvitova upset to advance to US Open quarters

New York, Sep 7 (IANS) World No.93 Shelby Rogers continued her stellar campaign at the ongoing US Open as she defeated No.6 seed Petra Kvitova to enter the quarterfinals in the women’s singles event.

On Sunday, US’ Rogers saved four match points as she beat Kvitova 7-6(5), 3-6, 7-6(6) to make it to the quarter-finals at her home Grand Slam event for the first time at the Flushing Meadows.

“Day 72 in the bubble,” Rogers joked to laughter from the media during her post-match press conference as per the WTA website. “It’s been a long time here in New York. I’m happy to be sticking around for some more.”

“The tiebreaker, the whole match actually, was a little bit of a roller coaster for both of us,” said Rogers. “The first set, you know, a tiebreak. (Kvitova) upped her level a little bit in the second there. I was up a break in the third, she breaks back. She’s just hitting missiles. She served unbelievable.

“To get that double-fault there in the (third-set) breaker, a little luck was on my side today I think. I just kept trying to hang in there and defend her balls, take care of my serve there in the third after I got broken. Thankfully somehow got it done,” she added.

Rogers will next square off against either 2018 champion Naomi Osaka of Japan or 14th-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

