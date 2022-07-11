Rogers is warning its customers about scam text messages which are claiming to offer credits for its massive all-day outage on Friday.

Although the company will compensate customers, it is doing so directly and not through any messages which require action. The credit amount will vary based on the type of plan a user is on.

“We are aware of scam text messages being sent claiming to offer credits in the wake of yesterday’s service interruptions,” the company said in a tweet on Saturday. “We will apply the credit proactively to your account & no action is required. If you receive a suspicious SMS, please forward it to 7726 (SPAM).”

The scam texts have reportedly been providing a link to claim a flat-rate rebate and get users’ information.

In addition to individual customers, the major outage affected bank ATMs, emergency service hotlines, passport offices and Canada’s ArriveCAN app which is used for border control.

This is the second major outage to affect Rogers in just over a year.

In April 2021, customers reported intermittent disruptions while trying to access data or place voice calls.

Experts said more competition should be introduced into this concentrated wireless services market, where the Big Three (Rogers, Telus and Bell) serve approximately 87 per cent of Canadian subscribers.

The NDP has accused the Liberal government of prioritizing big corporations at the expense of Canadians

“After days of Rogers outages, many Canadians and businesses still cannot access services they need to work. Over the weekend, emergency services were inaccessible, meaning that people were unable to call 9-1-1 during life-threatening emergencies. This is deeply upsetting and unacceptable,” NDP leader Jagmeet Singh said in a statement to CanIndia News. “Minister Champagne meeting with Rogers as a top priority shows that the Liberals are fixated on protecting the profits of telecom giants instead of helping Canadians.”

The NDP is calling on the Liberals and the CRTC to launch a formal investigation into the Rogers outage to get to the bottom of this for Canadians. The party also believes that “Rogers has a responsibility to pay back small businesses that lost revenue during the outage”.

A note on the Rogers website on Monday said, “Services have been restored for most customers and we’re working hard to restore the rest as quickly as possible. We sincerely apologize for the disruption and thank you for your patience. We will be automatically crediting all customers.”