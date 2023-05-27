The rogue wild tusker, nick named ‘Arikomban’, which was relocated from Chinnakanal in Idukki district of Kerala to Periyar Tiger Reserve near Tamil Nadu border reached Cumbum town in Tamil Nadu.

The elephant has already destroyed an autorickshaw and is moving within the town. The elephant which was attached with a radio collar has been traced by the Kerala forest department.

Kerala Forest Minister, A.K. Saseendran, while speaking to media persons, said that the elephant was relocated from the Chinnakanal forest area after it created havoc at human settlements and the forest department was planning to tranquilise the elephant and to convert it into a ‘kumki’ elephant.

He said that animal lovers had moved the high court of Kerala which led to tranquilising the elephant and relocating it to a forest area.

Chief Wildlife Warden of Tamil Nadu, Sreenivas Reddy, while speaking to IANS said: “We will be tranquilising the elephant and relocating it to deep forest. The forest department team is ready for that.”

