‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ actress Sahher Bambba and ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame Rohan Mehra have come together for the song titled ‘Aadi Aadi’.

Sung by Dhvani Bhanushali, the video directed by Stanley Menino D’Costa is shot at the locations in Dehradun and Dhanaulti (Uttarakhand).

Speaking about the song, Sahher says: “Love songs are one of my favorite genres of music, and when I heard ‘Aadi Aadi’, there was a feeling of warmth and coziness that I felt. We shot in some beautiful locations and it was so easy going working with Rohan and Stanley.”

Rohan adds: “From the moment I heard the scratch of the song, the song became a part of my playlist. We had a blast shooting for the song in those lovely locations and I hope the audiences love Sahher and my camaraderie in the video.”

Producer Vinod Bhanushali also shares: “There are very few Indian tracks with a commercial house vibe to it, especially love songs. Aadi Aadi is one such track that is easy listening and yet something you can groove to.”

Dhvani further comments on the track, saying: “I loved the music, the vibe of ‘Aadi Aadi’ and joining Mellow in this track is definitely a collaboration I had fun being a part of. Sahher and Rohan’s chemistry and Stanley’s video concept and direction brought out the emotions behind the song beautifully.”

Concludes director Stanley Menino D’Costa, “When you think of artists like Dhvani Bhanushali and Mellow D, you immediately think of something young, fun and vibrant and that’s how we envisioned ‘Aadi Aadi’. The chemistry between Sahher and Rohan is something audiences should watch out for.”

Vinod Bhanushali’s ‘Aadi Aadi’ is out now on Hitz Music’s YouTube channel.

