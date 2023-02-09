ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

To make her Valentine’s Day even special, singer Rohanpreet Singh gave his wife and singer Neha Kakkar a romantic song ‘Gham Khushiyan’, which will drop on February 13.

The song is sung by Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar, while it’s composed by Rohanpreet Singh specially for wife Neha.

Talking about working on the song for Neha, Rohanpreet said, “Since I wanted to give a really special and unique present to Neha on Valentine’s Day, I started working on this song well in advance.”

“This was my gift to her so it obviously had to be perfect which is why the process kickstarted during Christmas of 2022. I also wanted her to be a part of this song, so I had to tell her a while ago but her reaction was totally worth it.”

The song presented by T-Series stars the couple themselves with direction by Adil Shaikh, and beautiful lyrics by Rana Sotal.

