Rohingya militant killed in gunfight at B’desh refugee camp

A member of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) militant group was killed along with a woman during a gunfight with Bangladeshi security forces at a refugee camp in Cox’s Bazar district, authorities said.

The incident took place on Friday at the Ukhiya Rohingya refugee camp.

Armed Police Battalion (APBn) official Farooq Ahmed said the militant was identified ARSA commander Mohammad Hashim (32), and the woman as 50-year-old Noor Haba.

Both were residents of the camp.

Ahmed said that the APBn members conducted a raid in the area after receiving a tip-off about the presence of 20-25 militants on the hilly slope of Rohingya Camp No 18, Block No 17L.

On sensing the presence of police, the militant group’s members started firing indiscriminately.

Haba was killed in the firing.

One of the militants was caught, but the others managed to escape.

According to Ahmed, Hasim was involved in various crimes including murders, drug dealing, kidnapping and extortion in the Rohingya camp.

20230415-091002

