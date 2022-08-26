SOUTH ASIA

Rohingya rally in B’desh to mark anniversary of mass exodus, demand safe return

NewsWire
0
0

Thousands of Rohingya Muslims rallied in Bangladeshi refugee camps to demand justice for a crackdown carried out on them five years ago by the Myanmar military.

“We want justice,” shouted the refugees on Thursday, who gathered outside their makeshift dwellings in the district of Cox’s Bazar.

The rally with more than 10,000 people marked the fifth anniversary of the mass exodus of hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar, reports dpa news agency.

Community leaders demanded the safe and dignified return of the refugees to their homeland.

Bangladesh has been hosting more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims who fled persecution in Myanmar in the past decades at squalid camps near the border with Myanmar.

Some 750,000 of them crossed the border after a military crackdown launched on the minority group by the Buddhist-majority Myanmar on August 25, 2017.

“We don’t want to be trapped inside the camps for life, it’s painful. We want to go back to our home,” Muhammad Zubair, one of the community leaders, told a rally at Kutupalong camp, one of the largest refugee settlements in the world.

Two earlier attempts at repatriating the Rohingya, as per an agreement between Bangladesh and Myanmar, failed in 2019 after the refugees turned down the offer to return due to security concerns.

The UN on Thursday called for a durable solution to the Rohingya crisis.

“I will continue to advocate for greater leadership of countries in the region in supporting Bangladesh and leveraging their influence with Myanmar to create conducive conditions for the voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees,” UN special envoy Noeleen Heyzer said during a visit to Bangladesh.

20220826-090604

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    3rd Test, Day 3: Cummins, Starc trigger Pakistan’s collapse, put Australia...

    Possibility of Pak internal groups targeting Hafiz Saeed can’t be ruled...

    Buzz on social media that Pak nationals waging war against Afghanistan

    India looking at currency swap option to help exporters as Sri...