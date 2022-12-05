INDIA

Rohini Acharya trending on social media after donating kidney to father Lalu Prasad

NewsWire
0
0

After giving a new lease of life to her father Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rohini Acharya has turned out to be the highest trending person on social media.

Rohini Acharya, the second eldest daughter of Lalu Prasad Yadav who donated one of her kidneys to her father, lives with her family in Singapore. The operation for the kidney transplant was successfully completed in Mount Elizabeth hospital in Singapore on Monday and both the donor and the recipient are healthy.

Rohini Acharya used to monitor the politics of Bihar through social media and posted important comments on several issues. She also slammed the BJP several times in the past. She came into the limelight after she decided to donate one of her kidneys to her father.

Following her decision, Bhojpuri film star Khesari Lal Yadav said: “Rohini donated her kidney to her father. She set an example for every girl especially for the new generation people. It is a proud moment for every girl.”

BJP leader and spokesperson Nikhil Anand said: “Rohini has established her identity as a great daughter for her father. She has set an example to others. Lalu Ji is a leader of the country and we pray to God for his speedy recovery and return home soon”

Another user on Twitter said that Rohini has set an example for the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign.

20221205-210005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Zeeshan Khan replaced by Pulkit Bangia in ‘Kumkum Bhagya’

    Crunching Numbers: 12 PSBs end Sept quarter notching up Rs 25K+...

    India’s 100 cr Covid vax is historic & proud moment: Shah

    UP CM orders physical verification of Madrasas