Lawyers in Delhi have announced a one-day strike on September 25 to protest the firing incident in Rohini court on Friday afternoon that left three gangsters dead.

District courts bar associations Coordination Committee Chairman, V.K. Singh, in a notice, said that they have resolved in a meeting that working in all the courts of Delhi will be suspended due to revision of security norms on account of the unfortunate incident in Rohini Court, Delhi.

“Members of all district court bar associations are requested to cooperate and abstain from their work on 25-9-2021,” the notice read.

As top gangster Jitender Singh Mann, alias Gogi, was being presented at the Rohini court, two rival gang members, dressed in lawyers’ attire, opened fire at him, killing him.

The assailants were subsequently shot dead by police.

A woman lawyer was also injured during the firing.

–IANS

uj/vd