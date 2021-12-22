INDIA

Rohini shootout: Gogi’s assailant engraved gang leader’s name on forearm

By NewsWire
0
4

The devotion shown by gangsters towards their gang leaders is not new. The latest example was found on Wednesday after the Crime Branch of Delhi Police submitted a chargesheet in the Rohini court shootout case.

It was learnt that of the two assailants who killed Delhi’s top gangster Jitender Singh Mann, alias ‘Gogi’, on September 24 indise the Rohini court premises, one was a true devotee of the Tillu Tajpuria gang, to which they belonged.

“One of them had engraved a permanent tattoo bearing the name of Tillu Tajpuria on his forearm,” sources told IANS.

The tattoo engraved on the forearm of Jaideep (23) alias Jaggu with permanent ink read ‘TILLU’. Jaggu was previously involved in three cases of murder and attempt to murder. The second assailant was identified as Rahul Tyagi.

On September 24, in an incident that seemed to be ripped from a Bollywood potboiler, Gogi was shot dead inside the Rohini court by Jaggu and Tyagi, who came dressed as lawyers. The two assialants were also killed in the retaliatory firing by the police.

20211222-212801

