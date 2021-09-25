An application has been moved in the Supreme Court seeking directions to the Centre and state governments to take immediate steps for security in subordinate courts, in the backdrop of shootout inside Rohini court complex in the capital, which left three gangsters dead and a law intern injured.

The application filed by advocate Vishal Tiwari sought directions to use video conferencing for the appearance of hardcore criminals and dreaded gangsters, in the trial courts. The application has been filed in a PIL seeking directions for protection of judicial officers, advocates and legal fraternity. This PIL cited the mowing down of Dhanbad judge, Uttam Anand, by a vehicle on July 28 in Jharkhand.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Friday expressed deep concern at the Rohini court complex incident, where three gangsters were killed in a shootout inside a courtroom. The incident raised serious questions on the loopholes in the security arrangements on the court complexes.

According to a source familiar with the development, the CJI spoke to the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court in connection with this incident and advised him to talk to both police and the Bar to ensure that the functioning of court is not affected.

The top court is already examining a matter in connection with safety and security of court complexes and judicial personnel. The source added that in the wake of Friday’s violence at the Rohini court complex, the matter may get prioritised next week.

Jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi and two assailants of a rival gang, who were posing as lawyers, were killed in a shootout inside the courtroom on Friday.

Meanwhile, another lawyer has moved the Delhi High Court seeking direction to authorities to take measures for the safety and security of district courts in the capital.

Tiwari’s application said such incidents are not only a threat to the judicial officers, lawyers, and others present on the court premises, but also to the justice delivery system.

Citing violence which took place in court premises, the application also sought directions for the installation of CCTV cameras and the setting up of armed police posts in district court premises in the country.

–IANS

ss/skp/