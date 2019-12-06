Rohit becomes 1st Indian to hit 400 sixes in int’l cricket

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Rohit Sharma has become the first Indian and the third player overall to hit 400 sixes in international cricket. Rohit did so during his blistering 34-ball 71 in the third T20I against the West Indies at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday.

Only former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi and West Indies’ Chris Gayle have hit more sixes than Rohit in international cricket. The Indian T20I vice-captain is, however, the fastest to get there, having done so in his 354th match.

Gayle, with 534 sixes, holds the record of hitting the most number of sixes while Afridi, with 476 sixes, is second on the list.

Rohit’s 71 was part of a detsructive batting display by India which the hosts put up 240/3 in 20 overs after being put into bat. K.L. Rahul scored 91 while captain Virat Kohli smashed 70 off just 29 balls.

