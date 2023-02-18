Actor Rohit Choudhary, who plays a villain in the upcoming sequel of ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’, ‘Gadar 2’, initially had a small part in the film but the role was extended after director Anil Sharma liked his work.

Talking about how he became a part of the film, Rohit said, “Anil Sharma, the director of the film, and I have been close friends for a long time. Although he initially offered me a small part in the film as a friend, it soon turned out to be a full-fledged character as I started working. I am the second villain in the story, which has been so fun to play. And as Anil Ji told me, I am glad that my role got extended because he loved my work and not as a favour to a friend. That has been the highlight of this entire Gadar journey.”

Chaudhary added that he will not only be a part of ‘Gadar 2’ but will also play an important role in the sequel of ‘Apne’, “We had started the work on Apne 2 where I will be seen playing the role of a boxer, but production of ‘Gadar 2’ began before that, so that is how we ended up filming the latter first.”

Talking about ‘Gadar’ which was released in 2001, the actor said, “I would never switch channels whenever Gadar would play on TV. There were many amazing films that were released in 2001, but if you ask me which film made an impact on me, I would answer with ‘Gadar: Ek Prem Katha’. So, to be a part of this heart-wrenching love story that once had taken the country by storm, will always be one of the most prominent works I have done.”

